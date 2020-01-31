Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve agreed a deal to sign Trincao from Braga for €31m, although he’ll join up with his new club in the summer.

The 20-year-old has evidently made a big impression in Portugal, as he’s bagged three goals and six assists in 30 appearances for the senior Braga side.

Most comfortable on the right wing, the talented youngster can also play on the left or as a second striker, and so he is arguably a potentially very important addition to the Barcelona squad.

As confirmed by the Catalan giants in their official statement, an agreement has been reached over a €31m fee with Trincao arriving in July, while he has put pen to paper on a five-year deal which also has a staggering €500m buy-out clause inserted.

The reigning La Liga champions will hope that this signing now works out for them as they have struggled with their signings who have come in to bolster their attack in recent times.

Malcom didn’t last long at the Nou Camp while Philippe Coutinho was shipped out on loan last summer.

Ousmane Dembele continues to battle injury problems as he is currently sidelined again, while Luis Suarez underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out of action for around four months, as per BBC Sport.

In turn, it’s arguably a slight surprise that Barcelona haven’t moved to bring in Trincao immediately, especially as Carles Perez was allowed to complete a move to Roma this week, further weakening coach Quique Setien’s options in attack.

Nevertheless, they clearly believe in Trincao given the fee and deal involved, and time will tell if he can become a long-term solution up top as Barcelona look to try and remain competitive by bringing in quality young talents with the likes of Arthur and Frenkie de Jong being signed over the past year or so too.