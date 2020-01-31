Brighton & Hove Albion have official confirmed the signing of Tariq Lamptey from Chelsea. The Seagulls’ official website reports that the ace signs a contract until June 2023.

The MailOnline claim that the deal to sign the 19-year-old is worth £4.5m.

Lamptey made his Premier League debut in Chelsea’s clash with rivals Arsenal last month, the England youth international has also made two appearances in the FA Cup this season.

The decision to leave his boyhood club could turn out to be the best thing to kickstart Lamptey’s career.

The ace would’ve had to battle fellow Blues academy graduate Reece James and club captain Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea’s for the right-back spot in Frank Lampard’s side.

Brighton have managed to capture themselves a promising talent from a top club for a fee that seems very reasonable.

The ace’s recent breakthrough into Chelsea’s first-team setup could also indicate that Lamptey is ready for regular Premier League action – a welcome boost to the Seagulls.

Brighton now have two highly-rated options at right-back, with the Seagulls already having London-born Columbia international Steven Alzate in their ranks.