Juventus have confirmed that Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season with an obligation to buy in the summer.

The 26-year-old joined the Turin giants in 2018 on a free transfer from Liverpool, and while he played a pivotal role in his first season with the reigning Serie A champions, things haven’t gone to plan this year.

After Maurizio Sarri’s arrival to replace Massimiliano Allegri last summer, Can found himself on the fringes of the side as he made just eight appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Many of those outings were brief ones off the bench, while he wasn’t even included in their Champions League squad for the group stage.

It all came after Juventus opted to sign both Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot last summer to further bolster their midfield options, and Can has been the one to suffer as a result.

However, as confirmed in Dortmund’s tweet below and in an official statement from Juventus, he has sealed a return to the Bundesliga with the Bianconeri revealing that he will move on loan for the rest of the season for €1m, while Dortmund will have an obligation to buy Can for €25m with payments made over three years.

In turn, Can could cost the German giants €26m in total, and given his bit-part role for Juventus coupled with the fact that they’ve made a big profit on him having snapped him up for nothing, it seems as though it will be a deal that suits all parties concerned.

That’s assuming that Can gets more opportunities to play now, as he’ll be itching to make his mark and also secure his place in Germany’s squad for EURO 2020.