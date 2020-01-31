Man Utd have announced that they have snapped up young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Southend United on deadline day.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper came through the ranks at Southend before getting his breakthrough at senior level and has gone on to make 38 appearances for the club.

However, Man Utd have evidently seen something that they like, as they have officially confirmed the signing of Bishop and have revealed that he has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal, as per their club statement.

The talented youngster has also been capped at U20 level for England, and so now he’ll hope to make this big step up and push to secure a long-term future with the Red Devils.

It will seemingly be a difficult task and perhaps question marks could be raised over the move from a Man Utd perspective considering the options that they already have in that department.

David De Gea remains the stand-out first choice between the posts, but he has Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira behind him who are still on the United books.

That said, Grant’s contract expires this summer, and so perhaps Bishop has been drafted in to fill that potential void and add another top young prospect to the ranks who will hope to eventually displace De Gea as Man Utd’s No.1.

Meanwhile, Pereira is currently on loan at Hearts, and so time will tell whether or not he returns to Manchester in the summer or is allowed to move on a permanent basis if his loan club wish to keep him.

In turn, there could be an opening for Bishop moving forward, but it will be down to him to prove his worth in training to try and catch the eye of the Man Utd coaching staff to get chances ahead of Romero.