Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a major boost on the injury front as Eden Hazard is making significant progress in his return from a setback.

The 29-year-old has been limited to just 13 appearances so far this season since his summer switch from Chelsea due to injury.

SEE MORE: Blow for Tottenham as sensational swoop for £500k-a-week superstar ruled out

In those outings, he’s contributed one goal and four assists, and although Real Madrid have continued to compete on multiple fronts for trophies this year without him, they will no doubt welcome him back with open arms to give the side a real boost heading into the business end of the campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they could get exactly that as it’s reported that the Belgian international is on the verge of being ready to make his comeback having trained with the rest of the group this week.

However, it’s added that while the derby against Atletico Madrid this weekend will come too soon for him, the plan is to potentially get minutes under his belt in the upcoming games so that he is fully fit for the first leg of their Champions League tie with Manchester City on February 26.

Real Madrid play Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey next week before facing Osasuna, Celta Vigo and Levante in La Liga as they look to remain top of the pile and fend off rivals Barcelona in the title race.

In turn, that is a run of games that is surely ideal for Hazard to get back his match fitness and rediscover his best form, and so the hope at this stage for the Spanish giants will seemingly be that he can avoid any setbacks and add an incredibly dangerous weapon to Zidane’s options in the weeks and months ahead.