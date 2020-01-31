‘It’s a reality check’ – Charlie Nicholas on Arsenal’s January transfer business

According to the Metro, former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas told Sky Sports that the Gunners’ business in the January transfer window is a ‘reality check’.

The Sky Sports pundit also believes that ‘it’s not a great window’ for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta has managed to capture two signings in his first window as manager.

On Wednesday, the north London outfit announced that they’d signed Pablo Mari on loan for the rest of the season, the deal includes an option for the move to be made permanent.

Earlier today, the Gunners announced that they’d agreed a loan deal for the remainder of the season with Southampton for full-back Cedric Soares.

Nicholas did praise Arteta for focusing his efforts on signing defenders, Arsenal’s underwhelming backline has been a thorn in the team’s side for several years.

Here’s what Nicholas had to say on Arsenal’s signings:

‘It’s not exactly Hollywood… but Arsenal spent the wrong way for the last two or three seasons. Now we’re getting a punishment for it.’

‘At least Arteta has identified that the big problem we’ve all known for three or four years is defenders. ‘It’s not a great window for Arsenal but it’s a reality check.’

The addition of Mari will give Arteta another option at centre-back, the former Gunners captain has so far failed to nail down a consistent pairing at the heart of defence.

Cedric’s arrival could prove to be a shrewd move, the Portugal international has plenty of Premier League experience with 120 top-flight appearances and the Gunners need a backup for Hector Bellerin.

Cedric has also filled in at left-back during his career, this is massively beneficial to the Gunners – who currently have Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined.

Cedric’s arrival could also lead to youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles finally being given a run at proving himself in his natural midfield position.