According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in talks with the agents of former Premier League striker Odion Ighalo.

The 30-year-old plays for Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigeria international spent two-and-half-years with Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently without England international Marcus Rashford, leaving the Red Devils with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial as the only centre-forward options with first-team experience.

Manchester United are in talks with Odion Ighalo’s agents. Not easy deal from Chinese club, with an high salary and with just some hours before the deadline… but #MUFC are trying. ? #transfers #ManUnited @433 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2020

Ighalo was phenomenal for the Hornets in the 2015/16 season, scoring 15 goals and registering three assists.

The well-regarded Romano claims that this isn’t an ‘easy deal’, reiterating that Ighalo has a ‘high salary’ with the Chinese side.

Romano doesn’t explicitly reveal what the terms of this potential transfer would be, it’s clear that Rashford, Greenwood and Martial are seen as United’s main men up top for the foreseeable future.

Ighalo’s top-flight experience could make the Nigerian star a suitable short-term option for the Red Devils, can you see the Manchester outfit securing the signing of a striker before the January transfer window closes?