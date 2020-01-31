Man United to pay £4m loan fee for Ighalo, plus £100,000-a-week of striker’s wages

Reports are indicating that Manchester United’s deadline day loan move for Shanghai Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo is set to cost the Red Devils quite a bit…

According to the MailOnline, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have agreed to contribute £100,000-per-week of Ighalo’s mammoth £300,000-a-week contract.

Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones also reports that the Manchester outfit will pay a loan fee of ‘around £4m’ to secure the Nigeria international’s services for the rest of the season.

The Mirror’s John Cross claimed earlier that the 30-year-old is set to arrive in the UK tomorrow to complete the surprise move, Cross adds that United are eligible for an extension to seal the deal as long as deal sheets are in.

Ighalo spent two-and-a-half-years in English football with Watford, the striker’s most impressive season came in 2015/16 – when he scored 15 goals and registered three assists.

With the Red Devils missing main man Marcus Rashford due to injury, the Red Devils could certainly do with bolstering their forward ranks.

Frenchman Anthony Martial and starlet Mason Greenwood are currently United’s only forwards with first-team experience.

Ighalo is an all-around striker with a proven eye for goal in the top-flight, the Nigerian ace will give Solskjaer a different option to his current forwards who are of the pacy mould.