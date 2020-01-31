Man Utd are reportedly still searching for a solution in attack and they’ve made enquiries for Dries Mertens and Teemu Pukki.

The Red Devils have scored 36 goals in their 24 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides in the standings.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dealt a major blow this month after top goalscorer Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury, with BBC Sport noting that there were suggestions that he would be ruled out for around two months.

While United were buoyed by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes this week, there are perhaps still question marks over whether or not Solskjaer has enough firepower in his squad to compete on multiple fronts between now and the end of the season.

With that in mind, the Independent report that they’ve made enquiries over Mertens and Pukki, but unfortunately for Man Utd it goes on to suggest that neither are a realistic possibility before the transfer deadline.

Given Norwich City are battling to avoid relegation this season, it seems highly unlikely that they would even entertain the thought of allowing Pukki to move on.

While he has struggled in recent months after making a fast start to the campaign, it could yet prove to be pivotal for the Canaries, and so it seems as though Man Utd may well be looking in the wrong place if they are indeed determined to sign a striker before the deadline.