Manchester United could make a second bid to sign Joshua King according to Sky Sports reporter James Cooper.

The Red Devils had a bid rejected for the Norwegian international rejected by the Terriers according to the Telegraph.

Cooper said that United could make another attempt to sign King. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “He’s a player that Manchester United know plenty about – he came through the academy here. Solskjaer knows him well. It wouldn’t surprise me if United went back in. It’s certainly an interesting name and one that’s got more resonance than Salomon Rondon or Willian Jose.”

Currently valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt, King has been at Bournemouth since 2015, amassing 47 goals and 15 assists in 160 appearances across all competitions. The Norwegian international has featured in 17 matches for the Cherries this season so far, scoring three goals while providing two assists.

With Marcus Rashford injured, Man United need another striker and King who has played a match for them previously could be a suitable addition to the Red Devils squad. However, Bournemouth may not be too willing to let go of the 27-year-old as he is someone the club will need if they are to avoid relegation in the Premier League this season.