Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Argentine striker Adolfo Gaich before the transfer window closes.

Currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old has made only nine appearances for San Lorenzo, netting four goals. Gaich has also played one match for the Argentine national team, a friendly against Mexico last September.

According to Fox Sports Argentina, Manchester United are interested in signing the striker with additional information from Express claiming that Ed Woodward has contacted San Lorenzo regarding his availability before the closure of the transfer window.

Manchester United have already signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP but with Marcus Rashford sidelined, the Red Devils need some reinforcements. Gaich has done well for San Lorenzo lately with all of his four goals this season coming in his last four matches.

The addition of a striker could help Man United but there’s a good chance they might miss out on the 20-year-old’s signature in the current transfer window with only hours to go before the deadline closes.