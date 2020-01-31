(Photo) Picture of young Ighalo wearing Man United shirt emerges amid transfer links

An image of a young Odion Ighalo wearing a Manchester United shirt has emerged following reports that the Red Devils have agreed to sign the Nigerian forward.

The Mirror’s John Cross claimed earlier that the 30-year-old is set to arrive in the UK tomorrow to complete the surprise move, after United agreed a loan deal with Shanghai Shenhua.

The Daily Star report that the shirt Ighalo is wearing was the Red Devils’ away shirt in 2005. The United badge is centred on the blue kit.

The Star add that this image is from that year, whilst Ighalo was still in Nigeria before heading to Europe to forge a career in the beautiful game.

Take a look at Ighalo sporting the shirt as a youngster:

A childhood dream could be about to come true… Check out which boyhood Manchester United fan is wearing a #MUFC top in this photo. #Ighalo pic.twitter.com/ibizwid9gC — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) January 31, 2020

This is a reminder that you should never give up on your dreams – Ighalo is on the brink of living his at the age of 30.