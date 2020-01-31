Premier League referee Mike Dean lifts lid on Tottenham goal celebration

According to the Mirror, Premier League referee Mike Dean has lifted the lid on his apparent goal celebration after Tottenham scored against Aston Villa in 2015.

Dean discussed the incident in an interview with BBC Sport, the 51-year-old was quizzed on some of the standout moments of his career after recently reaching 500 matches as a top-flight referee.

When Spurs opened the scoring against Villa early in the early stages of the 2015 clash, Dean appeared to run off in the direction of Tottenham’s elated stars – whilst performing a finger-wagging gesture.

Take a look at the infamous moment below:

Throwback to when Mike Dean joined Tottenham's celebration.. ??https://t.co/FQ8fhdGFml — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) August 19, 2016

Here’s what Dean had to say on the incident:

“I wouldn’t say it was a goal celebration, I was celebrating an advantage,”

“As you can see, but I kind of got carried away with the whole day really.”

“It is a foul and I’ve played on, probably shouldn’t have put my arms out but it was good.”

This is the first time we’ve ever head of a referee ‘celebrating an advantage’ – what does that even mean?

Some Premier League fans may question Dean’s ability to take charge of top-flight fixtures because of some of the controversial decisions he’s been involved in over the years.

One thing about Dean that is certain though – he’s primetime, whether people like it or not. Old Mike has produced many moments that have stunned Premier League fans.

Take a look at this bizarre moment involving Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero here.