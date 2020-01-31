Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Chelsea will draw against Leicester City this weekend when both sides play at the King Power Stadium.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points, eight behind the third-placed Foxes. Both sides drew 1-1 when they played at Stamford Bridge and Nicholas has predicted the same result for tomorrow’s fixture.

SEE MORE: Chelsea ace agrees Premier League transfer after snubbing Blues contract offer

In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal player wrote: “Chelsea are up and down. Is Michy Batshuayi a replacement for Tammy Abraham? No. Could he do a short-term job? Possibly. He is not a link-up player, but more of a penalty-box player and Abraham has more than that. But they have limited options ahead of Deadline Day. Some of the young players have gone slightly off the boil.

“Leicester will have had a lot taken out of them over the festive period. They were strong favourites against Aston Villa and failed to make the final. Brendan Rodgers will not like losing cup ties, as he had none of that with Celtic. Jamie Vardy came on and James Maddison played well, but they do not have balance right. There is a vulnerability at the back for Leicester and they will be questioning themselves. They have more than enough for the top four but both will be more than happy with a point from this one.”

Chelsea may be fourth in the Premier League but they’ve had a few disappointing results lately and will be eager to beat the Foxes in order to have a good grip on their Champions League spot. Having suffered a painful defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup semifinals, Leicester will also be keen on beating the Blues.

Both sides have some really good players but the Foxes might be the favorites because they’ll be playing at home. After taking on the Foxes, Chelsea play Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.