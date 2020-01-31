Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Manchester United could lose their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Saturday.

The Red Devils have already taken on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side twice during the season, drawing 1-1 at the Molineux Stadium while winning 1-0 in the FA Cup match a few weeks back. Both sides stand a chance of making the top four and will be eager to register a win tomorrow.

Nicholas is of the opinion that United could end up losing 1-2 to Wolves at Old Trafford. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “Manchester United are all over the place, though I applaud Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s personality and the way he handles the mayhem, even if I think he is overprotecting the players.

“Supporters being at war with Ed Woodward is utterly ridiculous but Solskjaer has done well to manage the pressure. I think he will get through to the end of the season – but not beyond, though. United beat Wolves in the FA Cup, but this is a different proposition. I think Nuno’s side will get revenge here.”

Wolves have done very well this season so far, registering some impressive results against good teams. They managed to beat Manchester City in both Premier League fixtures so writing them off would be a major gamble. However, United will be heading into the game at the back of an away win against Pep Guardiola’s side so they will be in high spirits. They will be without Marcus Rashford but have the team capable of beating Wolves.

Either way, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter. Provided Man United do lose, it’ll be their first home defeat to Wolves since February 1980.