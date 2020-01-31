Danny Mills is of the opinion that Olivier Giroud could be a good signing for Tottenham.

The Frenchman has been linked to an exit from Stamford Bridge for a while now and Spurs are reportedly among the clubs interested. Sky Italy claimed that the North London club were offering Giroud an 18-month contract. However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A side Lazio were leading the race to sign the 33-year-old.

Mills is of the opinion that Giroud would be a suitable addition to Spurs’ team. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “He’s not a goalscorer, but what he does do is his team play, the way he brings people into a game is sensational. The way that Mourinho plays, he likes a big centre-forward, he likes a target man – somebody to play the ball into, hold the ball up, bring people into play. He likes that focal point. There’s no surprise.

“The move across London would suit Giroud. When you’re looking at if you can get him in, then yeah, I think that’s a no-brainer.”

Tottenham won’t be without Harry Kane for a while so they could do with an experienced striker like Giroud for the next six months. At least for the remainder of the season, Spurs seems a better option for the Frenchman than Lazio as he could find first-team opportunities there, something he needs in order to be assured of a place in France’s squad for Euro 2020.