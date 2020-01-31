Unai Emery has spoken on his time at Arsenal and has explained the problems which ultimately led to his departure from the Emirates in November.

The Spaniard was unable to guide the Gunners back into the top four in the Premier League during his tenure, while they also lost in the Europa League final to rivals Chelsea under his stewardship.

With poor results and performances to start this season, the Arsenal hierarchy eventually decided to make a change and Mikel Arteta has since been appointed his long-term successor.

Speaking about the reasons he believes were behind the decision to sack him, Emery has detailed issues within the squad and has also seemingly blamed the Arsenal fans for playing a part in pushing him out of the club.

While he did receive plenty of criticism and scrutiny, it’s arguably to be expected with any fanbase and manager as they will no doubt express their disappointment and frustration if things aren’t going well.

That said, he believes that he came under fire the most for their troubles but is now moving to put that tenure behind him.

“There were several problems: four captains; the [Mesut] Ozil – [Sead] Kolasinac case; [Nicolas] Pepe’s signing, which needs time to be that of France … We didn’t play well, that’s for sure,” Emery told Spanish daily newspaper Marca, as translated by Sky Sports.

“That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep the positive things, there were many.

“I had the funeral and mourning. After my cessation, I dreamed a month of things about Arsenal. It was a natural process. And I overcame that duel.

“When I no longer dreamed them, I already knew that I had overcome it. Now I am already feeding myself.”

Things have picked up in recent weeks for the Gunners as they are arguably playing much better as they adapt to Arteta’s ideas and demands, while they’re now unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions.

Time will tell though whether or not he can deliver long-term results and succeed where Emery ultimately failed, regardless of the reasons he believes led to his departure.