Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho looked into his crystal ball on Friday and predicted questions from the media as he conducted his press conference.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, headlines are being dominated today by speculation and rumours of potential moves around the Premier League.

In turn, it was fairly predictable as to what the focus would be for Mourinho in his press conference, and the Portuguese tactician decided to get ahead of the game and started to interview himself.

As seen in the video below, the Tottenham boss did the job of reporters for them by addressing the obvious questions in terms of whether or not Spurs would be signing anyone before the deadline, whether or not he was happy with the window and if he wanted a striker.

Rather helpfully, Mourinho also provided the answers to those questions and so it seems as though everyone was happy as they get their soundbites and answers, while Mourinho cleared up a few matters straight off the bat.

Time will tell if there is any further movement at Tottenham on Friday night, but they’ve already been rather busy with Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes arriving while Christian Eriksen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Clarke and Cameron Carter-Vickers have all departed.