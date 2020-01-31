Video: Priceless Lampard response as reporter quizzes him on Chelsea transfer dealings

Frank Lampard has dismissed the chances of either Dries Mertens arriving or Olivier Giroud leaving Chelsea on deadline day.

The Blues boss addressed the media in his press conference on Friday afternoon, and received a bizarre request to play a transfers game from the Sky Sports reporter in attendance.

Initially, Lampard hesitantly agrees to play along but as the reporter starts naming players and awaits a yes or no answer as to whether or not they could arrive at Chelsea before the deadline, Lampard quickly changes his mind and draws laughter from the rest of the media, as seen in the video below.

To his credit, he answered honestly and openly and while dismissing the possible signing of Napoli star Mertens, he also ruled out an exit for Giroud on Friday.

Further, he went on praise the professionalism shown by the Frenchman throughout the month amid speculation over his future, but it now appears as though he will have to continue to fight for playing time with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

? Dries Mertens to Chelsea = No

? Olivier Giroud to leave = No

— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2020