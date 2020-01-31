Video: Sadio Mane listens to Firmino song as Liverpool ace recovers from injury in Mallorca

Sadio Mane is currently recovering from a muscle injury he sustained in Liverpool’s win over Wolves, and that process has taken him to warmer climates.

As seen in the video below, he is currently out at Real Mallorca’s training ground it seems and it appears as though he is bringing them a taste of Merseyside.

During a session in the gym, it appears as though the song that the Liverpool fans sing for Firmino is on and the others using the facility were clearly enjoying themselves too as Mane broke out into song.

The Reds will hope that Mane makes a full and swift recovery in order to be back at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal as soon as possible, but on the basis of this clip, it looks as though he’s certainly enjoying his recovery period in Spain and that good vibe is infectious.