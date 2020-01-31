Menu

Video: Wayne Rooney scores stunning free-kick for Derby vs Stoke

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Stoke, former Manchester United and England star produced a moment of magic.

The 34-year-old beat England international Jack Butland with an inch-perfect strike, the ball flew directly into the top corner.

Butland had no chance of stopping this. Phillip Cocu’s side are seven points behind sixth-placed Bristol City following this evening’s win.

Could Rooney inspire the Rams to push for a playoff spot this season?

Take a look at the Premier League legend’s fine effort below:

Pictures from Setanta.

