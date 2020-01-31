Video: Wayne Rooney scores stunning free-kick for Derby vs Stoke

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Stoke, former Manchester United and England star produced a moment of magic.
The 34-year-old beat England international Jack Butland with an inch-perfect strike, the ball flew directly into the top corner.
Butland had no chance of stopping this. Phillip Cocu’s side are seven points behind sixth-placed Bristol City following this evening’s win.
Could Rooney inspire the Rams to push for a playoff spot this season?
Take a look at the Premier League legend’s fine effort below:
VINTAGE WAYNE ROONEY
England's all-time top scorer stands over the free-kick and bends a sublime effort into the top right corner, well beyond the reach of Butland. Absolutely magnificent.
? Watch #DCFC vs #SCFC live on SS Football or follow live blog https://t.co/dOFFiTXVs8 pic.twitter.com/rRRK20iJYx
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2020
Pictures from Setanta.