Video: Wayne Rooney scores stunning free-kick for Derby vs Stoke

In the 66th minute of this evening’s Championship clash between Derby County and Stoke, former Manchester United and England star produced a moment of magic.

The 34-year-old beat England international Jack Butland with an inch-perfect strike, the ball flew directly into the top corner.

Butland had no chance of stopping this. Phillip Cocu’s side are seven points behind sixth-placed Bristol City following this evening’s win.

Could Rooney inspire the Rams to push for a playoff spot this season?

Take a look at the Premier League legend’s fine effort below:

VINTAGE WAYNE ROONEY England's all-time top scorer stands over the free-kick and bends a sublime effort into the top right corner, well beyond the reach of Butland. Absolutely magnificent. ? Watch #DCFC vs #SCFC live on SS Football or follow live blog https://t.co/dOFFiTXVs8 pic.twitter.com/rRRK20iJYx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2020

Pictures from Setanta.