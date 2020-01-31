Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly confident he will be able to persuade midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a new contract at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been a key performer for the Reds since he joined from Newcastle back in 2016, helping the club win the Champions League last season and playing a key role in their immense form in the Premier League this term.

Wijnaldum’s current contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and it could certainly be a good move by Liverpool to get him to commit his future.

According to Don Balon, Klopp is confident the 29-year-old will stay at LFC, with a deal running until 2024 touted in the report.

Don Balon also state Wijnaldum’s contract situation had attracted attention from Barcelona, and it does seem likely that he could play for most top clubs.

Still, he also seems an ideal fit for Klopp’s Liverpool and fans would hate to see him go, so this latest news on his future could be very encouraging.

Liverpool so often used to sell star names like Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling, but are surely now in a position where they can keep their top talent with the promise of more silverware and success.