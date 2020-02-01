According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Chelsea rejected the offer to sign former Premier League striker Salomon Rondon on loan on deadline day.

The 30-year-old currently plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, Rondon made the move to Asia after a successful loan spell with Newcastle United last season.

Rondon’s move actually came after Rafa Benitez left the Magpies to manage Dalian, the Colombian international was clearly keen on reuniting with the Spaniard.

Chelsea were offered Salomon Rondon on loan today. But they decided to stick to the plan of only signing to improve so passed #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2020

Rondon arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2015 when he joined West Bromwich Albion, the target-man scored 24 goals for the Baggies in 108 top-flight appearances.

Following the Midlands outfit’s relegation, Rondon joined Newcastle on loan and enjoyed his best top-flight season to date. The ace managed to score 11 times, whilst also chipping in with seven assists.

Should Frank Lampard’s side have jumped at the chance to sign the experienced forward?

It looks as though more competition is needed for Chelsea’s main man Tammy Abraham and Rondon’s hardworking character, combined with his Premier League experience – could have made him a brilliant short-term option.