Concern for Lampard as stat exposes key issue for Chelsea so far this season

Chelsea secured a 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday with Antonio Rudiger scoring twice for the visitors at the King Power Stadium.

The German international gave the Blues the lead early in the second half, but goals from Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell turn things around for the Foxes.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Rudiger was able to score a second as they claimed a share of the spoils, but the fact that they couldn’t hold on to their lead yet again is exposing a potentially damaging trend for Frank Lampard and his players.

As seen in the tweet below, this was the sixth time in the Premier League this season that they’ve not been able to win despite taking a lead, as those games have ended up in five draws and one defeat.

That totals up to around a possible 10+ points for Chelsea had they not squandered their leads, and that in turn could have put them in a much more commanding position in the battle for a top-four finish and a Champions League qualification spot.

Instead, they could now see their current seven-point cushion reduced depending on the rest of the results this weekend, and they are seemingly putting more pressure on themselves with their inability to hold out in games.

A point away at Leicester is undoubtedly a decent result given how well Brendan Rodgers and his players have done so far this season, and so Chelsea deserve credit for that.

That said, taking a lead at the King Power and not being able to defend it will still be a huge disappointment for Lampard and so it remains to be seen if they can tackle this issue in the coming weeks and months and correct it for their own benefit.