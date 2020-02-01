Juventus reportedly have ambitious plans moving forward to try and strengthen their midfield with Paul Pogba and Sandro Tonali on their radar.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Turin giants allowed Emre Can to leave in January as he secured a switch to Borussia Dortmund on deadline day in an initial loan move with an option to buy for €25m.

In turn, despite his limited playing time so far this season which saw him make just eight appearances for the Bianconeri, that exit has weakened their midfield and so Maurizio Sarri will arguably be hoping for a reinforcement in the summer.

They do still have a number of options in that department with Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur, but a few of those individuals aren’t getting any younger and so long-term solutions may well be needed in the future.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have already switched their focus to their plans for the summer and it could involve a double swoop for Pogba and Tonali to significantly increase the quality in their midfield.

It won’t be cheap though, as the report goes on to note that Manchester United continue to demand over €100m for Pogba, while Brescia are said to want €50m for Tonali.

With that in mind, it’s unclear if it’s enough to put Juventus off and force them to consider alternative options, but if they were able to add these two individuals, it would certainly make their squad even more formidable and with a bigger picture in mind given Pogba is still 26, while Tonali is 19.

Time will tell if they are able to pull off this ambitious double swoop, but perhaps axing Can was the first step towards putting themselves in a better position to realistically make it happen.