Carlo Ancelotti have revealed what Everton’s response would be to any bid for Richarlison.

Sky Sports reported during the final week of the January transfer window that Everton had turned down an offer of £85 million from Barcelona for their Brazilian forward.

However, Everton have dismissed the reports as little more than a rumour. But Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed what the club’s response would be should any team make such a bid for the ex-Watford man.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game away to relegation-threatened Watford, the Italian coach, in quotes published by the Liverpool Echo, insisted the club had received “no official offer” for the services of the 22-year-old, and went on to say that if they did, the club would reject such a bid.

“There is no possibility” of Richarlison departing, Ancelotti affirmed, as he “is an important part of the future of Everton.”

In December, the Brazil international signed a new contract with the Merseysiders, keeping him tied to the club until 2024.

“He can play everywhere. He is a modern striker, in my opinion. He can play left, right, back as the central striker. Calvert-Lewin also and Moise did well with him, that is a good combination,” Ancelotti went on to say.

The arrival of the former Chelsea and Napoli boss has breathed new life into Everton and Richarlison.

The team has enjoyed an uptick in form since appointing the Italian as the replacement to former boss Marco Silva, and has picked up three wins and two draws from the six league games under the guidance of the three-time Champions League winner manager.