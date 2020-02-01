With only 13 games to go in the 2019/20 Premier League season, Liverpool are closing in on an unbeaten campaign, and looking good value for another crack at European glory.

Only Arsenal have been ‘invincible’ since the Premier League began in 1992, but the Reds have been so dominant in the current season, that it’s hard to see where they might succumb to an opponent.

Not that Kenny Cunningham gives a hoot about it. The former Millwall, Wimbledon, Birmingham and Sunderland player was talking to Premier Sports on Saturday afternoon, and he didn’t mince his words.

“Any noise around going unbeaten over the course of the season for me is irrelevant,” he said.

? Kenny Cunningham believes an unbeaten season should be “irrelevant” to Liverpool compared to looking to defend their Champions League crown ? Should Klopp’s team be focusing on continental glory or a chance at Premier League history? ? Could they go ahead and achieve both? pic.twitter.com/iXzb4iXiZv — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 1, 2020

With Liverpool not having won the English top flight title since 1990 when it was still the First Division, any title will be welcomed.

As they close in on silverware, it’s possible that they’ll take their foot off of the pedal, so to win it unbeaten would surely keep the players motivated and be the icing on the cake for Jurgen Klopp and his players.