Barcelona have confirmed that youngster Moussa Wague has joined Nice on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old has struggled for playing time so far this season, as he has been limited to just three appearances for the Catalan giants across all competitions.

SEE MORE: Deal agreed: Barcelona confirm second deadline day signing with €10m swoop

With that in mind, a temporary exit would seemingly make sense, but as confirmed by Barcelona on their official site, the deal includes an option to buy for €10m.

That said, Barcelona can re-sign him for €15m before June 2021, and after that they will have a right of first refusal on him.

In some ways, that seems like a sensible formula for the reigning La Liga champions, as it gives Wague a chance to improve and develop his game by gaining experience with regular playing time, and they have safeguarded themselves in the future to take him back to the Nou Camp if they wish.

That said, judging from the reaction below from a number of supporters, it seems as though Barcelona’s decision to offload another young talent hasn’t gone down well as they have singled out the board for criticism for their decision making in the transfer market.

Barca announced deals for Trincao and Matheus Fernandes on deadline day with both players set to arrive in the summer, but based on the recent track record involving the likes of Carles Alena, Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Perez and now Wague leaving, it’s unclear at this stage if they will be able to earn a long-term future at the Nou Camp.

That seems to be where the frustration is setting in for Barcelona fans, but time will tell whether or not this proves to be a smart piece of business with a bigger picture in mind.

? [LATEST NEWS]

Agreement with OGC Nice for the loan of Wague ? More details: https://t.co/2PSG5XkIAL pic.twitter.com/yTOeneL1Lc — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2020

Alena out

Todibo out

Wague out

Perez out Meanwhile rakitic and vidal still here Unbelievable business.. — Ney (@prisonpsg) January 31, 2020

FC LOANLONA — Setien’s Son (@SonOfSetien) January 31, 2020

Oh this board…bunch of fools.. smh ?!! — Grizooouuuu (@harshawatson) January 31, 2020

The worse thing about this transfer is that, they’re below 20 whilst the grandpa stays — Nike (@Nikeadeg) January 31, 2020

We are actually turning into barceLOANa — Gio (@Footballfan_202) January 31, 2020

We just lost another prospect under this useless board.

If he should ever return to camp nou, not as our player again but as an opposition. That has been the trend under this incompetence board. — Mr. Shaba (@iam_wastec) January 31, 2020

I had enough of this board, 10M ?????? — Tiki Taka Style (@TikiTakaStyle_) January 31, 2020