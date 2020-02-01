Robert Pires is of the opinion that Liverpool can go unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

The Reds have been absolutely sensational in 2019/20, amassing 70 out of a maximum 72 points in the Premier League. Liverpool have a very good chance of emulating Arsenal’s 2003/04 season where they went unbeaten. Jurgen Klopp’s side have what it takes to not only go unbeaten in the Premier League in 2019/20 but also amass more points than the Gunners did 16 years back.

Pires said that there is barely any team in the league who can challenge Liverpool. As quoted by the Mirror, the Arsenal legend told France Football: “Yes, because they have everything going for them: the team, the results, the luck, the coach… I think there are a lot of people who will agree. Considering how they have been playing for some time, I can’t see who would trouble them. Even Manchester City, when I look at the match against City [a 3-1 win for Liverpool at Anfield in November], there is too big a difference.

It’s how they all defend. They play in a 4-3-3 and as soon as they lose the ball, especially in the middle, they are strong, physical. I thought they would have a little drop in speed because they don’t stop playing and they keep travelling. After Boxing Day, I thought they would fall apart anyway, and no the guys are still there physically.”

This current Liverpool side seem absolutely unstoppable at the moment and given the way they are playing, there’s a very good chance of them going the entire season unbeaten in the Premier League. The Reds currently have a 19-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table and will be keen on securing another three points when they play Southampton at Anfield today.