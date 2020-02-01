Dimitar Berbatov has backed Tottenham to beat Manchester City in tomorrow’s fixture.

Spurs are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 34 points, six behind the top four. Their next match is against Manchester City at home.

Berbatov feels that even though Jose Mourinho’s side look underdogs, they can beat the reigning Premier League champions. In his column for Metro , the former Tottenham striker wrote: “Now this is a game. Hopefully Spurs will surprise us with some new signings, maybe a striker. It is going to be a tough test for them on Sunday against City. It’s Mourinho vs Guardiola, which will be entertaining to watch. I would like to see Spurs continue winning and not dropping points and I know they are the underdogs for this match but I am backing them to beat City.

“If Spurs limit the space it will be difficult for City to find opportunists to explore, even though they are good in tight spaces, with short passes and De Bruyne with his vision. I think Mourinho will mastermind something and take the win.”

Both sides played out a 2-2 draw when they met at the Etihad back in August. Man City seem the favorites to secure all three points because they have a stronger team on paper and Spurs have produced some disappointing results this season.

However, Mourinho’s side aren’t far behind when it comes to squad strength. They are without Christian Eriksen but also added Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn to the team.

Beating City isn’t easy but Spurs are capable of getting the three points which will be essential if they are t have a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season.