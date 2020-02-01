Even though the transfer window has only just closed, persistent rumours continue where Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is concerned.

The Egyptian striker, who has been a revelation on Merseyside, might be on his way to Spain.

According to the Express, Sky Sports’ Gary Neville noted; “Salah’s going to leave in the next 12 months, I can see it already. He [Jamie Carragher] knows, he won’t say it.”

Former Reds marksman, John Aldridge went further by suggesting that Salah and team-mate Sadio Mane “could be tempted away if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for them,” according to the Irish Independent, published by Goal.com.

For his part, Salah appears to have not given his employers any cause for concern and it’s believed that he isn’t positioning himself for a move abroad in any event. His manager, Jurgen Klopp, doesn’t seem in the least bit bothered either.

“It looks to me like he is really settled to be honest,” he told reporters, and noted by Goal.com. “I have no idea, actually, but you could ask me the same question for all the others and I have no idea.”

Given that Salah is a key component in the best, and most successful, Liverpool side for years, it’s hard to believe that even if the Spanish giants were to come in for him his head would be turned.

As long as he remains hungry to succeed, it appears he has everything he needs to keep himself happy at Anfield.