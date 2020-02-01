The records just keep on tumbling at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s magnificent Liverpool side.

Though Southampton played well for the most part of their game at Anfield they still lost 4-0, and the win gave the Reds something else to feel proud of.

By taking the three points, it meant they ended the day 22 points ahead of their nearest rivals, Manchester City.

Never in English top-flight football history has there ever been such a gap at the end of a match day.

22 – Liverpool will end today 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table; this is the biggest lead any league-leader has ever had at the end of a day in English top-flight history. Gap. pic.twitter.com/xgG4P8m3w1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020

It often seems that officials and players tend to play down any records of such significance, and one can only assume that’s so focus isn’t diverted from the job in hand.

However, this monster that Klopp has created has shown no signs of slowing down, and it might not be the only all-time record that they set in 2019/20.

Manchester City’s 100 points appeared to be the pinnacle that any team in England could ever reach, but at the rate they’re going, Liverpool may well beat that mark with ease.