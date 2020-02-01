Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as they look to continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title.

The Merseyside giants are currently 19 points clear at the top of the table after 24 games, and have yet to taste defeat this season while they’ve been held to just one draw.

In turn, it seems as though it may well be incredibly difficult to stop them this year, but Southampton will try to put a spanner in the works as they continue their impressive turnaround having been considered serious relegation candidates not long ago.

Jurgen Klopp will be boosted by the news that both Divock Origi and Adam Lallana are expected to be fit to face the Saints though, as per the club’s official site, with the Liverpool boss himself sounding relatively optimistic that the pair would be available for selection after suffering with cramp and a virus this week respectively.

However, the report goes on to note that James Milner, Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane are all likely to miss out due to injury blows, and so it remains to be seen if they can return next time out against Norwich City on February 15.

As they’ve shown all season, Liverpool boast great depth in their current squad and have other top individuals to step in when needed.

It looks as though it may be no different this weekend, and with nearest rivals Manchester City not playing until Sunday, they have a chance to extend that huge lead at the top of the standings to 22 points for 24 hours at least.