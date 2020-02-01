The gap between the Championship and the Premier League continues to widen, but new West Ham signing, Jarrod Bowen, believes he can bridge that gap after signing from Hull City.

A player who has scored for fun in the English second tier now has to prove he has what it takes at the highest level, but he’s relishing the challenge.

“People expect me to score and I’ve put myself in that position. It’s a challenge I relish and one I’m looking forward to because scoring goals in the Premier League and winning games for this club would be unbelievable,” he told WHUFC.com.

With the Hammers only outside the bottom three in the Premier League on goal difference, the pressure is on the 23-year-old from the start.

Having signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the east London outfit, it’s clear that David Moyes and the West Ham board have faith in the forward, though supporters appear desperate for some positives with the Hammers having only won once in the last six in all competitions.

With another season at the London Stadium threatening to fall flat, Bowen’s work-rate, application and hopefully goals, is something that will get the crowd buzzing again.

Bowen arrives in London having scored 54 goals and provided 14 assists in 131 appearances for Hull.