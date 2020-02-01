‘Ox on the wing is useless’ – These Liverpool fans react to lineup for clash vs Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has made just one change to the Liverpool lineup that beat West Ham during midweek ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Southampton.

Defensive midfielder Fabinho comes into the starting lineup for Divock Origi, the Brazilian star is back in the starting lineup after recovering from an injury that kept him on the sidelines for a while.

Klopp’s decision also seems like it will see England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being deployed on the wing again today.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent the early years of his professional career playing out wide, but found himself a new lease of life with in a dynamic central-midfield role when he joined Liverpool.

January signing Takumi Minamino is on the bench for Klopp’s side.

Check out how the Reds will line-up below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Please don’t play ox on the wing lads. — 23-1-0 (@dalglishera) February 1, 2020

Ox can’t play as a fwd on the left side. But then origi is not that effective as a starter hence why on bench — AK (@sendmelocation) February 1, 2020

Hope this start Helps Fabinho to get his form — Mubaarak Maanka ???? (@Maankamino18) February 1, 2020

Ox on the wing?? — Jamie (@JxmieLFC) February 1, 2020

OX on the wing is useless !!! — Hairy Macancheese (@macncheese065) February 1, 2020

Fabinho’s back! Hopefully he can get a little more match rhythm back after his injury ?? — MT (@MT_Futbol) February 1, 2020

It’s surprising to see some supporters questioning Klopp’s decision, the German’s changes often prove to be successful and after everything he deserves to be given the benefit of the doubt.

The Merseyside outfit have the chance to extend their massive lead at the top of the table to a staggering 22 points, the Reds have been as good as unstoppable this season.

Southampton are likely to be no pushovers this afternoon, having won four of their last six games across all competitions. Regardless, Klopp’s men seem like they’ll be too much for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side to deal with.