Photo: Injury boost for Arsenal as star seen in training ahead of Burnley clash

Arsenal could seemingly be in line for an injury boost against Burnley as Shkodran Mustafi was involved in training on Saturday.

As noted by the Gunners earlier this week in their fitness bulletin, both Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac were to be assessed ahead of the trip to Turf Moor as they remained injury doubts.

While the German defender has developed an unwanted reputation of being error prone at times, he still offers a vital option for boss Mikel Arteta for now with his experience and leadership.

Further, he has featured in four of the last six Premier League games for Arsenal, starting the last two, and so in terms of consistency at the back, the Spanish tactician may wish to avoid being forced into a change in that department.

As seen in the image below, and as pictured by the club, Mustafi was seen involved in training with the rest of the group this weekend, and that should be a major sign that he will be in contention to feature against Burnley.

The 27-year-old landed awkwardly on his ankle in the win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup last time out, and had to be stretchered off.

With that in mind, the fact that he’s already out training is a huge boost in itself as he seems to have avoided a serious setback, and so now time will tell whether or not he gets the green light from the medical staff and Arteta feels he is ready to keep his place in the side.

Arsenal will hope to secure all three points on Sunday as they look to climb back up to ninth place in the Premier League table.