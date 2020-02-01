Menu

Punches thrown as goalkeeper fights with fans and advertising boards break in Irish Cup chaos

A game in the sixth round of the Irish Cup descended into chaos on Saturday, as the goalkeeper for the home side ended up fighting amongst the crowd at the end of the encounter.

Ballymena United beat Warrenpoint Town with a late goal from Andy McGrory to send his side through to the quarter final.

Shortly after the winner, Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne ended up in the stands fighting away supporters. The brawl saw the fence separating the spectators from the playing pitch collapse, as dozens were involved in the out-of-control melee.

Some fans on Twitter allege that the incident was sparked by goalkeeper Byrne reacting to something that was said from away fans behind his goal.

The fight took place just one day after the Irish FA released a statement condemning “unacceptable spectator behaviour” at matches, the BBC report.

It remains to be seen who takes the blame for this ugly incident but it is likely that the admin department at the Irish FA will have a field day!