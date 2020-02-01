Report claims Soumare rejected Newcastle transfer after FaceTime call with Saint-Maximin

According to journalist Robin Bairner via L’Equipe, Lille sensation Boubakary Soumare rejected the opportunity to join Premier League side Newcastle United after a FaceTime call with Allan Saint-Maximin.

L’Equipe claimed that Newcastle asked their tricky winger to engage in a video call with his compatriot, Saint-Maximin showed Soumare Newcastle’s facilities during the call in an effort to convince the Lille ace to sign.

Unfortunately Newcastle’s efforts weren’t enough as Soumare politely turned down the chance to join the Magpies.

Newcastle got Allan Saint-Maximim to FaceTime Lille's Boubakary Soumare to show him the club's facilities in a bid to get him to sign, L'Equipe reports. The young midfielder politely declined. #NUFC — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) February 1, 2020

The move appears to have been at a much more advanced stage than many may though, Steve Bruce confirmed, as per BBC Sport, that a plane was even booked for Soumare.

BBC Sport also claim that the Magpies tabled a £35m bid for the 20-year-old. Soumare has made 29 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season.

The defensive-minded midfielder looked solid in his six outings for the French side in the Group Stages of the Champions League.

Soumare has established himself as one of Europe’s top talents this season. The youngster left Paris Saint-Germain’s youth ranks a couple of years ago and hasn’t looked back since.