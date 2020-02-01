Solskjaer on why Man Utd made late swoop for Odion Ighalo on deadline day

Man Utd have confirmed that they’ve signed Odion Ighalo on loan for the rest of the season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased to have added a key reinforcement.

The Red Devils have scored 36 goals in 24 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the lowest tally of the top six sides in the standings.

Further, they were rocked this month after top goalscorer Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury which will now keep him sidelined, and so they were arguably in real need of adding a reinforcement in the January transfer window.

They eventually got a deal over the line for Ighalo, as noted on the club’s official site, while Solskjaer went on to explain why they decided to make their move for the Nigerian striker.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”

The 30-year-old has scored 46 goals and provided eight assists in 72 appearances in the Chinese Super League as he makes the move from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, but he does of course have previous experience of playing in the Premier League with Watford.

In turn, it could turn out to be a sensible swoop to add depth to Solskjaer’s squad, while he does offer a different dynamic compared to Anthony Martial and so it could give Man Utd a boost in certain situations to have him to call upon.

Time will tell if he can successfully help fill the void left by Rashford in the coming weeks, but Man Utd will surely be happier with another option being added rather than heading into the business end of the campaign with limited options.