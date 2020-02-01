Man Utd landed a major signing in Bruno Fernandes in January, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly keen on more talent coming through the doors at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will hope that the Portuguese ace can give them a huge boost between now and the end of the season as they continue to pursue a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as trophies.

However, many will perhaps argue that more is needed at the club in order for them to become genuine contenders for major silverware again, and it seems as though Solskjaer may well agree.

According to the Evening Standard, the Man Utd boss wants up to three new signings this summer to further strengthen his squad, with a No.10, right-sided attacker and striker said to be the priorities for him.

While the report goes on to suggest that £150m-rated Paul Pogba could potentially give them a financial boost to go out and land their preferred targets if he leaves this summer, both Jadon Sancho and James Maddison are specifically mentioned as possible options for Man Utd to pursue.

Time will tell whether or not the pieces fall into place for these changes to be made to the Man Utd squad, but it would certainly be in keeping with what Solskjaer wants to build at Old Trafford in terms of targeting talented, young players who can build a successful long-term future for the club.