Stephen Warnock is of the opinion that Odion Ighalo may not be the right player for Manchester United and that the club should’ve tried to sign Danny Ings instead.

The Nigerian international joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the season. Warnock said that Ighalo isn’t the right player for United because of his inconsistency and added that the club should’ve made an attempt to rope in Ings instead.

As quoted by Goal.com, the former Liverpool man told Sky Sports News: “I tried to sign Ighalo when I was at Cardiff. His salary was over six figures a week, £100,000, something like that. His agent tells you one thing, then the other. Manchester United won’t have that problem with the terms. I’m not sure he’s the right player for United. He’s not consistent and isn’t the right type of player.

“They want young players. Why didn’t they go for Danny Ings? He’s someone similar to Marcus Rashford. It’s desperation.”

With Rashford injured for a while, there was little doubt that Man United would try to sign a striker in January. Ighalo did well during his past few seasons in China. However, Ings would’ve been a more suitable option than the Nigerian given his current form. Whether Ighalo will turn out to be a good signing for Man United or not, only time will tell.

The Red Devils take on Wolves today and it will be interesting to see whether the 30-year-old makes his debut for the club during the match.