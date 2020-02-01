Menu

Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fine goal for Liverpool after Firmino flick

In the 47th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Southampton, the Reds took the lead after some magic from Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Firmino effortlessly laid the ball of to Oxlade-Chamberlain with a magical flick, the England international dribbled the ball to the edge of the box before drilling it into the bottom corner with a fine hit.

Southampton stopper Angus Gunn was left rooted to his spot. This is undoubtedly a massive moment in Oxlade-Chamberlain’s career, the ace came through the Saints’ academy before joining Arsenal.

Take a look at the Ox’s goal below:

Pictures from NBC Sports.

