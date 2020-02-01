Video: Antonio Rudiger scores 2nd towering header for Chelsea vs Leicester

In the 70th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Leicester, Antonio Rudiger grabbed his second of the game to draw his side level.

England international whipped a free-kick into the box from the left-flank and Rudiger produced an incredible leap to tower over his man and loop the ball into the back of the net.

Kasper Schmeichel had no chance of stopping this perfect header.

See More: The centre-back gave the Blues the lead moments into the second-half with this effort.

Take a look at the Germany international’s fine header below:

Rüdiger with a header from DEEP ? This game has been wild! ? pic.twitter.com/AF8Nt3bodS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 1, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Rudiger’s two headers have also seen him achieve an impressive feat for the Blues for the first time since 2013:

2 – Antonio Rüdiger is the first defender to score a brace for Chelsea in the Premier League since John Terry against Fulham in April 2013; both of his goals that day were also headed. Noggin. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/hACIstv5u4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2020