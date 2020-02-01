Karim Benzema has put Real Madrid in the lead over local rivals Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos are looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table and can do so with a huge morale-boosting win should they beat Diego Simeone’s troops.

One touch was all the striker needed to net past one of the world’s best goalkeepers, Jan Oblak, thanks to a perfect cross from compatriot Ferland Mendy.

BENZEMA GOAL REAL MADRID 1-0 FOLLOW FOR LIVE GOALS pic.twitter.com/XOzPKYJ3XD — HD GOALS LIVE (@HDGoalsLive) February 1, 2020

The goal is Benzema’s first La Liga goal since firing a late equalizer against Valencia on December 15th, although the Frenchman got back into form during the week with a cup goal against second-tier Zaragoza.

Real Madrid went three points ahead in the league table last week with their win over Valladolid coupled with Barcelona’s loss away to Valencia.

Zinedine Zidane’s charges are coming into form at the right time of the season, with a strong defensive set up complementing their attacking stars. The whites have a better defensive record this season than Atletico Madrid.