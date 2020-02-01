Members of the Bournemouth hierarchy were seemingly taking no chances on Saturday as they were seen wearing face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus scare.

As seen in the video below, a clip has been shared of two individuals in the stands ahead of kickoff against Aston Villa in their crunch relegation clash at the Vitality Stadium.

While the coronavirus outbreak is certainly no laughing matter as it continues to spread and the death toll rises, there have been only two cases in the UK with BBC News noting that the threat of it being passed on was low.

However, it’s no time to be taking any risks for these two gentlemen as they came to the game prepared and even had club-branded face masks to wear.

As seen in the responses below, it’s fair to say that it didn’t go down particularly well….

? The Bournemouth hierarchy are taking no chances at the Vitality Stadium with their club-branded face masks ? pic.twitter.com/UcW8rPUo8g — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2020

