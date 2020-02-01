Video: Brentford goalkeeper David Raya’s nightmare howler gifts Hull City goal

Brentford appeared to be coasting in their clash with Hull City on Saturday, but that was before David Raya gave the hosts a huge boost.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper appeared set to comfortably control Ryan Tafazolli’s long pass forward which was way off finding its intended target.

However, in a hugely costly lapse in concentration, he seems to take his eye off the ball, quite literally, and it sneaks past him under his foot and heads for the back of the net, as seen in the video below.

Despite his desperate late scramble to stop it from going over the line, it was all in vain for Raya as he was left looking helpless in the back of his own net and now Hull will hope that they can capitalise on that bizarre blunder.

Naturally, the video has gone viral on social media and so he may well be left red-faced for quite some time…

Shocker of the season in the Championship ? pic.twitter.com/4GzdcXfhi2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 1, 2020

Video courtesy of Sky Sports.