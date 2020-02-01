Video: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard hilariously crashes Brendan Rodgers press conference

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had the press room in stitches on Saturday as he didn’t want to be rude by leaving without a goodbye to Brendan Rodgers.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium in an entertaining encounter, and the mutual respect between the two managers was on show.

As seen in the video below, Lampard interrupted Rodgers’ press conference as he wanted to say goodbye before he left the stadium, and that brought out chuckles from around the press room.

Rodgers would undoubtedly have appreciated the gesture though as the pair seem to be on good terms despite the fact that they’re battling for the same objective this season on the pitch.

Lampard has been a class act throughout his career, and while it is just a small gesture, it’s still nice to see…