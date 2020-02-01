With fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool (again) in the near future, the pressure is on West Ham to deliver against Brighton.
Their task has potentially been made a little easier thanks to Issa Diop’s 30th-minute opener.
After the home side had won a free-kick, Robert Snodgrass whipped a brilliant ball in and Diop poked home to lift the gloom at the London Stadium, as seen in the video below.
With the hosts being out-passed by the Seagulls in the opening half-hour, Diop’s intervention couldn’t have come at a better time for David Moyes, who will hope that his side can go on and earn three vital points.
