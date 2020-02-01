Menu

Video: Issa Diop fires West Ham ahead in relegation scrap with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion West Ham FC


With fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool (again) in the near future, the pressure is on West Ham to deliver against Brighton.

Their task has potentially been made a little easier thanks to Issa Diop’s 30th-minute opener.

After the home side had won a free-kick, Robert Snodgrass whipped a brilliant ball in and Diop poked home to lift the gloom at the London Stadium, as seen in the video below.

With the hosts being out-passed by the Seagulls in the opening half-hour, Diop’s intervention couldn’t have come at a better time for David Moyes, who will hope that his side can go on and earn three vital points.

