With fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool (again) in the near future, the pressure is on West Ham to deliver against Brighton.

Their task has potentially been made a little easier thanks to Issa Diop’s 30th-minute opener.

After the home side had won a free-kick, Robert Snodgrass whipped a brilliant ball in and Diop poked home to lift the gloom at the London Stadium, as seen in the video below.

With the hosts being out-passed by the Seagulls in the opening half-hour, Diop’s intervention couldn’t have come at a better time for David Moyes, who will hope that his side can go on and earn three vital points.