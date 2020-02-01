In the 32nd minute of this afternoon’s Championship clash between Swansea and Preston, the Swans bagged an equaliser thanks to a Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster.

After some excellent work by Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher, Andre Ayew was played in and he unselfishly decided to square the ball to Brewster.

The England youth international made no mistake as he tapped the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the forward’s goal below: