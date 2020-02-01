Video: Liverpool stars and Klopp embrace Danny Ings after win vs Southampton

After the full-time whistle blew to confirm Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Southampton this afternoon, the Merseyside outfit’s players and Jurgen Klopp showed their class.

Some of the Reds’ highest-profile players took a moment to embrace former Liverpool forward Danny Ings, Jurgen Klopp even gave the striker a massive hug.

Virgil van Dijk gave his former teammate a cheeky slap on the back of the head and Mo Salah enjoyed a lengthy conversation with Ings.

It’s clear that Ings was a popular figure in the dressing room based on this reaction. Ings spent three years with the Reds before leaving to join boyhood club Southampton.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, his 14 Premier League goals make him the top-flight’s joint-third highest scorer.

Take a look at the moment below:

Love the respect for Danny Ings from our players + Klopp. It’s impossible to hate this man. ? pic.twitter.com/wV06lD2WBn — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 1, 2020

Danny Ings disambut hangat sama pemain & suporter Liverpool pic.twitter.com/7r1inwVl90 — Fakta LFC (@fakta_lfc) February 1, 2020